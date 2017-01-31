What’s In Lars’ Bag
Metallica’s very own Lars Ulrich recently visited Amoeba Music in L.A. and sat down with them to show off what he picked up in the store. Read More »
Metallica’s very own Lars Ulrich recently visited Amoeba Music in L.A. and sat down with them to show off what he picked up in the store. Read More »
If you missed Ded premiere their brand new track earlier with Larry McFeelie. Do not worry! You can now check out the track below! Read More »
Click Playlist To Enlarge Read More »
Check out all the metal played on Into The Pit Playlist from January 8th! Read More »
Click Playlist To Enlarge Read More »