BIG RED EASTER KEG HUNT 2017 CONTEST RULES

98KUPD – THE BIG RED EASTER KEG HUNT 2017

OFFICIAL RULES

1. HOW TO ENTER/HOW TO PLAY/HOW THE QUALIFIERS ARE CHOSEN . NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

From 6:00 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2017, through 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017 (or a sooner date/time if all 98 kegs have been found before then), 98KUPD listeners will try to find one of the ninety-eight (98) kegs that have been hidden pursuant to Paragraphs 1 a-e below. Kegs will be hidden throughout the week with most being hidden to be found on Friday, April 14, 2017. Hints will be provided via various methods, including, but not limited to, photos and hints on www.98kupd.com and information given on-air by Holmberg’s Morning Sickness from 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. weekdays.

There will be four (4) different ways to participate; contest participation is at your own risk:

a). One (1) Keg at the Live Appearance on Thursday, April 13, 2017 . At 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2017, 98KUPD will announce the location of “Creepy E’s” appearance that day between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. Listeners will be asked to go to the live appearance at the announced location where one (1) keg will be on display secured by a combination bicycle lock. Each listener will be given one chance to guess the correct combination on the lock; the first person to guess the combination correctly, wins the keg and becomes a qualifier. All listeners that are in line by 9:00 a.m. will be allowed to guess the correct combination on the lock. In the event no one guesses the combination correctly during this live appearance, the keg will be added to the kegs hidden pursuant to Paragraph 1.e below.

b). Two (2) Kegs Hidden on 98KUPD’s Website . Listen to Holmberg’s Morning Sickness on Friday, April 14, 2017, between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. At two separate times during Holmberg’s Morning Sickness program listeners will be instructed to go to www.98kupd.com to look for a small red keg graphic. The first person that finds each red keg graphic on the website will need to click on the red keg graphic and will then be linked to a contest page where he/she will need to complete a winner verification form. If when clicking on the red keg graphic you are not linked to the contest page, it is not the correct red keg graphic. These two (2) winners will need to come to the 98KUPD Studios located at 1100 North 52nd Street, Phoenix, Arizona, to pick-up his/her winning keg and placard by 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017.

c). Five (5) Kegs Hidden at Retail Partner’s Sites . Five (5) kegs will be positioned at retail partner’s five (5) different retail locations. The retail partners/locations will be announced at approximately 8:30 a.m. MT on 98KUPD on Friday, April 14th, 2017. A listener must then go to the location(s) by 12:00 p.m./Noon on Friday, April 14th, 2017, and sign up to be put in a random drawing, to be held at each retailer’s location at or about 12:05 p.m. on Friday, April 14th, 2017. Limit of one entry per person/location. Need not be present to win; each winner will be contacted by telephone and/or email. These five (5) winners will need to go to the specific retail partner’s location to pick-up his/her winning keg and placard by 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14th, 2017.

d). Ninety (90) Kegs Hidden throughout Phoenix . Ninety (90) kegs will be hidden by KUPD staff for listeners to find at any time from 6:00 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2017, through 6:00 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017, in the Phoenix Metro area (as far south as Casa Grande and/or Maricopa; as far east as Apache Junction; as far north as Table Mesa; and as far west as Route 85 in Buckeye). Hints will be given on 98KUPD and posted on 98KUPD’s website regarding the various locations of the kegs.

When finding a keg , the listener who finds it must take the keg, along with the placard attached to the keg, with them in order to become a qualifier (hereinafter, “Qualifier”), and participate in the Grand Prize random drawing on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Octane Raceway. Limit: one Qualifier per person, per family, per household.

HOW THE GRAND PRIZE WINNER IS CHOSEN : To participate in the Grand Prize drawing, each Qualifier will need to present himself/herself, along with the keg with the placard attached, at the Keg Redemption Point at Octane Raceway, 9119 East Indian Bend Road, Scottsdale, Arizona, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017; all qualifiers must be checked in by 8:00 p.m. or will be disqualified from participating in the Grand Prize random drawing. Substitutes or stand-ins will be allowed without 98KUPD’s prior approval. All qualifiers eligible to compete for the Grand Prize must be present to win. Any qualifier arriving after 8:00 p.m. or without the keg and placard forfeits his or her participation in this Contest and therefore his or her chance of winning the Grand Prize. The Grand Prize random drawing event will take place at or about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017. In the event the Grand Prize random drawing event needs to be postponed due to inclement weather, Act of God, or any other reason beyond 98KUPD’s reasonable control, 98KUPD reserves the right to reschedule the Grand Prize random drawing event and will contact each Qualifier to inform each Qualifier of the rescheduled date and time for the event.

PRIZES :

a). Qualifier Prizes . There will be up to 98 Qualifiers. Each Qualifier will receive the following:

i. A $10.00 gift card from Octane Raceway which is redeemable for one race admission; the gift card is valid for six (6) months from date of issue. The gift card is subject to the policies, practices and procedures of Octane Raceway.

ii. A custom numbered mini-keg trophy.

iii. 2 tickets to the 98KUPD’s Brufest at the Fear Farm Festival Ground in Phoenix Saturday April 15th, 2017 at 1pm.

Total value of each qualifier prize is: $115.00.

b). Grand Prize . There will be one (1) Grand Prize winner. In addition to the Qualifier Prize listed in Paragraph 3.a (i-v) above, the Grand Prize winner will receive $5,000.

A qualified winner must also meet the eligibility requirements as set forth in Paragraph 5 of these official rules, which are final and binding. A 1099 form may be submitted to all appropriate taxing authorities, and by signing the Prize Release, the winner accepts the prize in its entirety, and even if the winner does not use the prize or portions thereof, he/she will be responsible for all applicable taxes associated with all prize elements.

Odds of winning the Grand Prize are up to 1:98.

CLAIMING THE GRAND PRIZE : Each qualifier must appear at the Grand Prize random drawing event to receive his/her prize. The Grand Prize winner must come in person to the 98KUPD Studios, 1100 North 52nd Street, Phoenix, Arizona, within thirty (30) business days of the day he/she wins the Grand Prize to claim his/her Grand Prize, or the prize may be forfeited. When claiming the prize, the Grand Prize winner must prove he or she is the correct winner by presenting identification acceptable to 98KUPD ( i.e. , state driver’s license; state issued identification card; valid passport with address verification; or birth certificate with social security card and photo identification and address verification). All unclaimed prizes will remain the property of 98KUPD. In the event not all 98 kegs are found/claimed, the unclaimed kegs will not be included as part of this Contest.

ELIGIBILITY : Individuals must be 21 years or older to be eligible to participate and win prizes in this Contest and must have permanent residence in Arizona, stationed at a military installation or be a valid full-time student registered at a campus, university or educational institution within the same area. You are not eligible to enter this Contest if you or a member of your immediate family works for 98KUPD, Hubbard Radio Phoenix, LLC, Hubbard Radio, LLC, Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC, Budweiser, Bud-Light, Octane Raceway, 4 Wheel Parts or Ridenow Powersports, or any of these companies’ parent or related companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, or advertising agencies, or employees of other radio or television station in the Phoenix area, or their immediate families of any such persona re not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, whether as “in-laws” or by current or past marriage(s), remarriage(s), adoption, co-habitation or other family extension, and any other persons residing at the same household whether or not related.

RELEASE; CONSENT TO USE LIKENESS, VOICE AND ADDRESS : Each winner must execute an affidavit of eligibility. Each person participating in this Contest (a) agrees to release and indemnify Hubbard Radio Phoenix, LLC, Hubbard Radio, LLC, Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC, Budweiser, Octane Raceway and Ridenow Powersports (including their officers, directors, employees and subsidiaries, affiliates, parent or related companies) from and against any and all liability, claims, damages and actions arising directly or indirectly out of or sustained in connection with the awarding, acceptance or use of the prize(s), (b) agrees that no sponsors or agents have made any representation, warranty or guaranty relative to the prize, and (c) consents to the use by the sponsors of this Contest for promotional purposes only of his/her likeness and/or voice (including his/her call to the station), and address (city and state) without any additional compensation. By participating in this Contest, each participant agrees to the application of these official rules. By accompanying the winner, a winner’s guest agrees to be bound by the terms of these official rules, including the preceding release.

WINNERS LIST : For the names of the winners, send a separate self-addressed, stamped envelope to be postmarked by May 14, 2017, to: Winners List, 98KUPD, Big Red Easter Keg Hunt 2016, 1100 North 52nd Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85268.

MISCELLANEOUS : Decisions of 98KUPD concerning any and all matters with respect to this Contest shall be final. Contest is void where prohibited or otherwise restricted by law. 98KUPD reserves the right to change the prize values at any time. 98KUPD is not responsible for printing errors in the Contest materials or these rules. 98KUPD is not responsible for problems accessing the website, or technical or atmospheric conditions that disrupt the completion of the entry, or any other problems which might or might not result from this Contest. 98KUPD, in its sole discretion, may disqualify any entrant from participation in or use of any or all portions of this Contest, and refuse to award the Prize, if participant engages in any conduct 98KUPD deems to be improper, unfair or otherwise adverse to the operation of the Contest or detrimental to other entrants of the Contest. Such improper conduct includes, without limitation, falsifying personal information required during registration or prize claim, violating any term or condition stated herein, accumulating entries through methods such as automated computer scripts or any other programming techniques, allowing others to use entrant’s personal information for the purpose of accumulating entries, or intentionally trying to defraud, reverse engineer, disassemble or otherwise tamper with the computer programs in connection with this Contest. Participants agree that 98KUPD may void any part of the Prize that participant may have won and/or require the return of any part of the Prize that participant may have won as a result of such improper conduct. Participant further acknowledges that any forfeiture of the Prize and/or return of the Prize shall in no way prevent 98KUPD from pursuing other avenues of recourse such as criminal or civil proceedings in connection with such conduct. WARNING: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, EACH OF THE CONTEST ENTITIES RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR SUCH ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned by reason of infection by computer virus, worms, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, cancellation of show, scheduling changes or any other causes which 98KUPD, in its sole opinion believes could corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Contest, 98KUPD reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Contest and select the Prize winner from entries received prior to the action taken or in such other manner as 98KUPD may deem fair and appropriate.