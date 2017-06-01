HARRAH’S TEXAS HOLD’EM POKER TOURNAMENT RULES

Texas Hold ‘Em Harrahs Ak-Chin / 98KUPD Free Roll Series
Official Rules
Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino Resort
Section I—Registration and Entry
- The “Texas Hold ‘Em Harrahs Ak-Chin / 98KUPD Series (hereinafter the “Tournament(s)”) refers to the events occurring from June 8, 2017 thru September 9, 2017 in the Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino Resort Poker Room or Ballroom in Maricopa, Arizona.
- As used herein, Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino Resort or Harrah’s means the Ak-Chin Indian Community d/b/a Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino Resort. Harrah’s reserves the right to refuse anyone entry into the Tournament, in its sole and absolute discretion.
- All references to time of day herein refer to Arizona time.
- Entry into the Tournaments is limited to participants twenty-one (21) years of age or older with proof of age that Harrah’s, acting in its sole and absolute discretion, deems appropriate.
- Ten (10) participants minimum are needed to hold the tournament. Maximum guaranteed participants to be accepted are seventy (70).
- Tournaments will take place on Thursdays June 8, 22, July 6, 20, August 3, 17 and August 31. All tournament start times are 7:00 p.m.
- Registration for each Tournament begins at 10:00 am on the day of the Tournament in the Poker Room. Participants must register prior to the start of the Tournament. Management reserves the right to register participants earlier than 10:00 am based upon demand.
- Entry fee is free to all participants with a Total Rewards card. Total Rewards cards are free and may be obtained the day of the tournament. Guests not wishing to obtain a card will not be eligible to play in the tournament. No re-entry allowed.
- Participants are issued five thousand (5000) tournament chips.
- Bonus tournament chips will be allowed for live play before the start of the tournament, same day, one (1) hour equals 1000 bonus chips, two (2) hours of live play equals 2500 bonus chips and with the two (2) hours of live play they will receive a drawing ticket for the Second Chance drawing (see line 12). Any two (2) hours of live play before or after the tournament will earn a Second Chance drawing ticket. Participants may only earn and be eligible for one (1) drawing ticket for the entire series.
- Top three (3) finishers for each weekly tournament (total of 21) will be invited back on Saturday September 9, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. for the final tournament. The twenty-one winners will participate in the finale with nine (9) second chance drawing winners. Total of thirty (30) participants in the finale.
- Second Chance Drawing tickets will be distributed to players who play live for a minimum of 2 hours before or after each tournament. One per player. Players will write their name and phone number on the tickets and turn them back into the poker room supervisor to be placed into a drawing bin. The Second Chance drawing will be held on Friday September 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. and the winners will be notified by phone that they are eligible to play in the September 9, 2017 finale at 5:00 p.m.
- Participants are issued ten thousand (10000) in tournament chips for the finale. No bonus tournament chips will be allowed for live play.
- The final tournament will be limited to thirty (30) participants.
- Participants must register in person and may only register themselves. No teams, substitutes, transfers or assisted play.
- Alternate players will be selected by Harrah’s employees only, at their discretion.
- Winners are responsible for any and all taxes, licenses, registrations and other fees.
- Participants must show their Total Rewards Card and/or valid picture identification (driver’s license, state identification card, or military identification card) prior to participating, and in order to collect any Tournament prizes. If participant is not a U.S. citizen, a current passport, or alien registration card is required.
- Individuals who are excluded from casino facilities, either through a government program or by their own request, are not eligible.
- Guests may participate in only one (1) qualifying tournament. All entries are subject to review and verification.
- Entries will be retained for record keeping purposes in accordance with local legal requirements.
- By participation in the Tournament, participants agree to comply with all rules contained herein.
- Void where prohibited or restricted by law.
- Employees of Harrah’s and its subsidiaries, affiliates, or parent companies and immediate family members of employees who are (i) director level or above and/or (ii) involved in coordinating or executing promotions or tournaments are not eligible for the Tournaments. Immediate family is defined as: spouse, child or anyone sharing the same residence as the applicable employee.
Section II—Scheduling
- Tournament times are approximate. Harrah’s reserves the right to change Tournament times in its sole and absolute discretion.
- Harrah’s may cancel, modify, relocate or reschedule the Tournaments for any reason with prior notification to the appropriate gaming regulators, to the extent such is required.
- Harrah’s is not responsible for electronic transmission errors or delays resulting in omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or for technical, hardware, software, or telephone failures of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, fraud, incomplete, garbled, or delayed computer transmissions, whether caused by Harrah’s, users, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the promotion or by any technical or human error which may occur in the processing of submissions which may limit, restrict, or prevent a participant’s ability to participate in the Tournaments.
- Harrah’s is not responsible for injuries or losses arising or resulting from participation in the Tournaments and is not liable for any acts or omissions by employees, whether negligent or willful, in the conduct of the Tournaments, and is not liable in the event of any equipment or software malfunction.
- If for any reason a Tournament is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes within or beyond the control of Harrah’s which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Tournament, Harrah’s reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Tournament.
Section III—Participant Conduct and Tournament Integrity
- Harrah’s may impose penalties upon any person who gives, makes, issues, authorizes or endorses any statement or action having, or designed to have, an effect prejudicial or detrimental to the best interest of the Tournaments as determined by Harrah’s, acting in its sole and absolute discretion. This may include, but shall not be limited to expulsion from the event and property, forfeiture of a participant’s buy-in fee(s) or re-buy fee(s), and/or loss of the right to participate in this or any other tournament conducted by Harrah’s.
- Harrah’s may disqualify any person for any prize based upon fraud, dishonesty, violation of the 0fficial rules or other misconduct while on the property or otherwise occurring whether or not relating to the Tournaments or as otherwise reasonable or necessary for Harrah’s to comply with applicable statutes and regulations, in its sole and absolute discretion.
- Any attempt by any person to deliberately damage any program or to undermine the legitimate operation of the Tournaments may be a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, Harrah’s reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent of the law.
- All decisions regarding the interpretation of the Tournament rules, player eligibility, scheduling and staging of the Tournaments, and penalties for misconduct lie solely with Harrah’s, whose decisions are final.
- Tournaments are subject to all applicable federal, state, Tribal and local laws and regulations, including gaming, and all aspects of the promotion are subject to the approval of appropriate regulatory authorities.
- Participants agree that no issue that arises out of or relates to the Tournaments shall give rise to any claim for monetary damages and each participant agrees to release and hold Harrah’s harmless from and against any claim to any monetary damages resulting from the alleged acts or omissions of Harrah’s.
- Harrah’s will use reasonable commercial efforts to consider the best interest of the game and fairness as the top priority in the decision-making process, with the understanding that “best interest of the game and fairness” shall be determined by Harrah’s, acting in its sole and absolute discretion. Harrah’s’ decision regarding same shall be final, with the understanding that any dispute involving Harrah’s refusal to pay alleged prizes shall be subject to the provisions of Section 14 of the Compact between the Ak-Chin Indian Community and the State of Arizona.
- Tournament rules and any and all changes in the rules and event descriptions for the Tournaments will be available at the Tournament facilities.
- Where a situation arises which is not covered by these rules, Harrah’s shall have the authority to render a judgment, including the imposition of a penalty, in accordance with the best interests of the Tournament and the maintenance of its integrity and public confidence.
- The 98KUPD Free Roll Series Tournaments are Harrah’s run and any tournament decisions will be determined by Harrah’s, acting in its sole and absolute discretion.
Section IV—Prizes
- Prize pool is 100% property funded. WSOP Tournament entries will be paid for in full by Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino and Resort, prize pool total is three thousand-five hundred dollars ($3,500.00).
- Prizes are non-transferable.
- There is no cash out option for the 3 WSOP entries to be used for first, second and third place prizes.
- All winners must sign the payout sheet acknowledging that a voucher for payment was received. The payout sheet shall list the winner’s first and last name and the amount of the voucher they received.
- Tournament winnings may be subject to reporting and withholding pursuant to Federal IRS regulations, and participants are required to cooperate with Harrah’s in completing necessary forms.
- Prizes not claimed at the time of winning on the day of Tournament play, shall be forfeited.
- Prize structure for each Tournament is based upon the number of actual Tournament participants and is set forth as follows:
|Place
|Prize Pool Percentage
|1 to 70 Participants
|1st
|Finals
|2nd
|Finals
|3rd
|Finals
- PRIZE POOL FOR THE FINAL TOURNAMENT SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 9, 2017:
1st $1500 WSOP Entry
2nd $1000 WSOP Entry
3rd $1000 WSOP Entry
Section V—Tournament Rules
- Tournament chips (the “Tournament Chips”) have no cash value and are not redeemable at anytime.
- Chip race rule: All odd Tournament Chips shall be raced to the next highest denomination. Beginning to the left of the dealer, participants shall receive one (1) card for each odd Tournament Chip. Participants with the highest card by rank and suit will receive one (1) and only one (1) Tournament Chip of the next highest denomination. This will continue until all Tournament Chips are raced off. The racing off of Tournament Chips cannot eliminate a participant. If a participant goes all in with his remaining Tournament Chips, the dealer will remove those Tournament Chips and color up to the next denomination, prior to racing.
- In flop games, the button has the small blind in heads up play.
- In certain Tournament games utilizing a dealer button, the starting position of the button is determined by dealing for the high card starting with seat one.
- Limits and blinds are raised at regularly scheduled intervals.
- As participants are eliminated, tables are combined by a predetermined order.
- In all events, when the field is reduced to those participants who finish in the money, there will be a redraw for seating.
- A participant who declares all-in, then discovers that one (1) or more Tournament Chips were hidden, is not entitled to benefit by that concealment.
- If two (2) or more participants go broke during the same hand, the participant starting the hand with the largest amount of money finishes in the highest Tournament place for point and cash awards.
- An absent participant is always dealt a hand. They will be anted, blinded off, or have their forced bet put in the pot as required. The hand is live until it is another participant’s turn to act on their hand. If the participant is not present when it becomes their turn to act, the hand is dead.
- If a participant lacks sufficient Tournament Chips for a blind or a forced bet, the participant is entitled to get action on whatever amount of money remains. A participant who posts a short blind and wins does not need to make up the blind.
- The house is not a party to any wager, and will serve only to oversee the event and the wagers made between participants unless otherwise posted.
- All participants must present their seat assignment to the dealer when they arrive at the table.
- The Tournament director will ensure each table has an equal number of participants before the start of the Tournament.
- A new participant may not enter the game after the first round.
- It is the participant’s responsibility to communicate his/her desired action to the dealer.
- In the event of a dispute, the decision of the supervisor is final.
- All disputes must be settled before the next hand.
- No communication, either verbal or visual, will be permitted between participants and spectators while a player is in a hand.
- Any modification made to Tournament table assignment cards must be made by Tournament staff.
- Any other changes will be considered fraudulent and are grounds for disqualification.
- Calling for the clock procedures: Once a reasonable amount of time has passed and a clock is called for, a participant will be given one (1) minute to make a decision. If action has not been taken by the time the minute is over, there will be a ten (10) second countdown. If a participant has not acted on his hand by the time the countdown is over, the hand will be dead.
- Dead Button: Tournament play will use a dead button.
- Penalties: A penalty may be invoked if a participant exposes any card with action pending, if a card(s) goes off the table, if soft-play occurs, or similar incidents take place. Penalties will be invoked in cases of abuse, disruptive behavior, or similar incidents. All penalties will be issued in Harrah’s’ sole discretion.
- Participants must be at the table by the time all participants have complete hands in order to have his or her hand live. Participants must be at the table to call time. In flop games, the big blind’s hand will be dead if s/he is not there to act on it before the flop. In stud-type games, the forced low hand will be immediately dead if the participant is not there to act on his or her hand at the time s/he is required to put money in the pot (the minimum bring-in will be posted and the hand will be killed).
- All cards will be turned face up once a participant is all in and all action is complete.
- If a participant puts in a raise of fifty percent (50%) or more of the previous bet, s/he will be required to make a full raise. The raise will be exactly the minimum raise allowed.
- The one-participant-to-a-hand rule will be enforced.
- Tournament seats will be randomly assigned and seat changes are not permitted except as instructed by the floor person.
- The English-only rule will be enforced during the play of hands.
- A participant who wants to use a cellular phone to make or receive a phone call must step away from the table. All other uses of a cell phone will be allowed.
- There will be no foreign objects on the table except for a maximum of one card cap.
- Deck changes will be on the dealer push or limit changes or as prescribed by Harrah’s. Participants may not ask for deck changes.
- When time has elapsed in a round and a new round is announced, the new limits apply to the next hand. A hand has begun with the first riffle.
- Participants must keep their highest denomination Tournament Chips visible at all times.
- Verbal declarations as to the content of a participant’s hand are not binding; however at Harrah’s’ discretion, any participant deliberately miscalling his hand may be penalized.
- No rabbit hunting is allowed.
- A participant who intentionally dodges his or her blind(s) when moving from a broken table will forfeit the blind(s) and/or incur a penalty. The money will be put into the next pot and will be considered dead money.
- All Tournament Chips must be visibly displayed at all times. Tournament Chips may not be removed from the table for any reason except by the Tournament director. Tournament Chips may not be transferred. Participants may not have Tournament Chips in their pockets at any time. A participant who has Tournament Chips in his or her pocket will forfeit the Tournament Chips. The forfeited Tournament Chips will be taken out of play from the Tournament.
- Moving participants: In flop games, participants will be moved from the big blind to the worst position.
- In limit events, there will be a limit to raises, even when heads-up. (The limit will be Harrah’s’ house limit.) Once the Tournament becomes heads-up, the rule does not apply.
- Participant’s verbal declarations in turn are binding. Action out of turn may be binding.
- Participants going from a broken table to fill in seats assume the rights and responsibilities of the position. They can get the big blind, the small blind, or the button. The only place they cannot get a hand is between the small blind and the button. A participant moved to balance tables will take the worst position. A dead button situation may occur.
- Penalties are at the Tournament Directors discretion.
- Participants are obligated to protect the other participants in the Tournament at all times. Discussing cards discarded or hand possibilities is not allowed.
- A participant who exposes his or her cards during the play may incur a penalty, but will not have his or her hand killed.
- In No-Limit or Pot-Limit, when raising, a participant must either put the amount of the raise out in one motion or state the raise amount. By stating the word raise, a participant protects his or her right to raise, but the raise must be made in one additional motion unless s/he states the amount.
- Verbally disclosing the contents of your hand or advising a participant how to play a hand may result in a penalty, in Harrah’s’ discretion.
- In No-limit, less than a full raise does not reopen the betting to a participant who already has acted.
- Harrah’s reserves the right to cancel, change or modify the Tournaments at any time, for any reason, subject to all applicable regulatory approval, provided that such modification shall not, as of the date of such modification, materially alter or change any participant’s prize already awarded.
- In limit games, an oversized chip shall be constituted to be a call if the participant does not announce a raise. In no-limit games, an oversized chip before the flop is a call; after the flop, an oversized chip by the initial bettor put in the pot shall constitute the size of the bet. In pot-limit and no-limit, if a player states raise and throws in an oversized chip, the raise shall be the maximum amount allowable up to the size of that chip.
- Participants agree to allow Harrah’s the unconditional use of their name and likeness for promotions/advertising and announcements without compensation, consideration, notice, review, or further consent.
- Ten (10) participants minimum needed to hold the tournament. Maximum participants per week seventy (70). Maximum participants for the final tournament is thirty (30).
Section VI—Tournament Structure
|Structure of Tournament:
|20-minute rounds/No limit betting
|Level
|Blinds
|Ante
|1
|25-50
|0
|2
|50-100
|0
|3
|100-200
|0
|4
|100-200
|25
|10 minute break – rounds revert to 30 minutes
|5
|200-400
|50
|6
|300-600
|100
|7
|400-800
|200
|10 minute break/race off $25 chips
|8 600-1200 300
|9
|800-1600
|400
|10
|1000-2000
|500
|5 minute break/race off $100 chips
|11
|2000-4000
|1000
|12
13
|3000-6000
5000-10000
|1000
1000
|5 minute break/race off $500 chips
|14
|8000-16000
|2000
|15
|10000-20000
|3000
|16
|15000-30000
|5000
|17
|20000-40000
|5000
|Blinds double every 30 minutes thereafter/antes remain at 5000