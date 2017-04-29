2017 MORNING SICKNESS MOTHER’S DAY MILF CONTEST RULES

KUPD-FM – 2017 MORNING SICKNESS MOTHER’S DAY MILF CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES

HOW TO ENTER : NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. From Monday, May 1st, 2017, through 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 listeners will need to log on to www.98kupd.com, click on the “2017 Morning Sickness Mother’s Day MILF Contest” icon and complete the entry form/questionnaire and attach to the entry form a minimum of three (3) photographs of your choosing (i.e., swimsuit, casual, dress, etc.) (limit professional photographs to one, but you must have the approval of the professional photographer before submitting the photograph). The photographs submitted must not be indecent or obscene or contain pornography or material of a sexual or other inappropriate nature or show illicit drugs. Entries will also be accepted via email (milf@98kupd.com) or may be dropped off at the KUPD-FM Studios, 1100 North 52nd Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85008.

In order to be eligible to enter this contest, you must have given birth to a child and must be able to participate in the competition on Friday, May 12, 2017, at the KUPD-FM Studios.

KUPD-FM is not responsible for problems accessing the www.98kupd.com web site, technical or atmospheric conditions that disrupt the completion of the web site entry, or any other problems which might or might not result from this contest.

HOW TO PLAY : Enter pursuant to Paragraph 1 above. From the eligible entries submitted, ten (10) contestants and two (2) alternates will be selected by a panel of judges comprised of KUPD-FM Morning Show staff members based on, but not limited to the following judging criteria: answers to the questionnaire (49%) and photographs submitted (51%). The ten (10) contestants and two (2) alternates will be notified by telephone and/or e-mail on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, and must be available to compete from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the KUPD Studios on Friday, May 12, 2017. Sponsor reserves the right to select less than ten (10) contestants and/or two (2) alternates should Sponsor fail to receive a sufficient number of qualified entries.

(a) To participate in the Morning Sickness Mother’s Day MILF Competition, each Finalist and Alternate will need to present herself at the KUPD-FM Studios, 1100 North 52nd Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85008, by 5:45 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2017, to be eligible for a chance to participate in the Morning Sickness Mother’s Day MILF Competition. Substitutes or stand-ins will not be allowed. All contestants and alternates eligible to compete must be eligible to win. Any contestant and alternate arriving after 5:45 a.m. will forfeit her participation in the competition and, therefore, her chance of winning the Grand Prize, and in such event, an alternate, if available, will be chosen randomly from among all present Alternates, to replace the late or unavailable contestant. Anyone participating in the competition will hereinafter be referred to as a Finalist.

(b) All Finalists will then be asked questions by the judges and will be scored on beauty, intelligence, sense of humor and performance. The judges will consist of three (3) local celebrities as yet to be determined by Sponsor, at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Each Finalist will be judged on a score of 1 to 10 for each round, with 10 being the highest score possible. There will be four (4) rounds of preliminary judging, with Finalists being eliminated as follows:

i. Round 1 : Up to 2 of the lowest scoring Finalists will be eliminated based on the beauty score for each Finalist.

ii. Round 2 : Up to 2 of the lowest scoring Finalists will be eliminated based on the intelligence score of each Finalist.

iii. Round 3 : Up to 3 of the lowest scoring Finalists will be eliminated based on the sense of humor score of each Finalist.

iiii. Round 4 : If more than 3 Finalists are remaining by Round 4, up to one (1) Finalist will be eliminated based on her performance (i.e., maneuver of some sort with a designated prop, acting scenario with certain conditions/parameters or a mind game/quiz); the type of performance determined at the sole discretion of the Morning Sickness Show staff. If there is a tie, the winner will be determined based on her score during the first round “beauty” score.

The final three (3) Finalists will then be judged using the category of “comradery” with the judges each rating the final three (3) contestants on a scale of one to 10. The Finalist with the highest score will be the winner. In the event of a tie, the winner will be determined based on whichever of the tying Finalists received the highest score during Round 1, set forth above.

CLAIMING YOUR PRIZE : The winner will claim her prize at the KUPD-FM Studios, 1100 North 52nd Street, Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, May 12, 2017 after being declared the winner. When claiming a prize, the winner must prove he or she is the correct qualifier by presenting identification acceptable to KUPD-FM ( i.e. , state drivers license; state issued identification card; valid passport with address verification; or birth certificate with social security card and photo identification and address verification). If the winner cannot prove he or she is qualified to accept the prize, the prize will not be awarded. Any unclaimed prize remains the property of KUPD-FM.

PRIZE : There will be one (1) Grand Prize winner of a trip for (2) two to Las Vegas including the following:

(a) Hotel accommodations for (2) two at The Mirage Las Vegas Hotel & Casino Friday, June 30, 2017 thru Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

(b) 2 each (3) three Day Spa passes.

(c) (2) two tickets to the Rammstein concert at the TMobile Arena on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

(d) (2) two tickets to see The Beatles “Love” Cirque Du Soleil on Sunday, July 2, 2017.

(e) (2) two tickets to see Iron Maiden at the TMobile Arena on Monday, July 3, 2017.

(f) $1,000.00 hotel credit for food, beverage or spa.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

A qualified winner must also may the eligibility requirements as set forth in Paragraph 5 of these rules. A 1099 form will be submitted to all appropriate taxing authorities, and by signing the Prize Release, the winner accepts the prize in its entirety, and even if the winner does not use the prize or portions thereof, he/she will be responsible for all applicable taxes associated with all prize elements.

ELIGIBILITY : Individuals must be 18 years or older to be eligible to participate and win a prize in this contest and must have permanent residence in Arizona, stationed at a military installation or be a valid full-time student registered at a campus, university or educational institution within the same area, and must have given birth to a child. You are not eligible to enter this contest if you or a member of your immediate family works for KUPD-FM, Hubbard Radio Phoenix, LLC, Hubbard Radio, LLC, Canyon State Auto or any of these companies’ parent or related companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, or advertising agencies, or employees of other radio or television station in the Phoenix area, or their immediate families of any such person are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, whether as “in-laws” or by current or past marriage(s), remarriage(s), adoption, co-habitation or other family extension, and any other persons residing at the same household whether or not related.

By entering this contest, each entrant is certifying that he or she is not a professional photographer, that the submitted photograph is his or her own original work, and that he or she has the right to allow the publication of the photograph without restriction, and that 98KUPD’s use of the photograph will not infringe the rights of any third parties (e.g., copyrights, rights of publicity, etc.).

RELEASE; CONSENT TO USE LIKENESS, VOICE AND ADDRESS : The winner must execute an affidavit of eligibility prior to receiving her prize. The winner (a) agrees to release and indemnify KUPD-FM, Hubbard Radio Phoenix, LLC, Hubbard Radio, LLC and Canyon State Auto (including their officers, directors, employees and subsidiaries, affiliates, parent or related companies) from and against any and all liability, claims, damages and actions arising directly or indirectly out of or sustained in connection with the awarding, acceptance or use of the prize(s), (b) agrees that no sponsors or agents have made any representation, warranty or guaranty relative to the prize, and (c) consents to the use by the sponsors of this contest for promotional purposes only of his/her likeness and/or voice and address (city and state), including her contest entry and the broadcasting of the competition on Friday, May 12, 2017, without any additional compensation. By participating in this contest, each participant agrees to the application of these official rules. By accompanying the winner, the winner’s guest agrees to be bound by the terms of these official rules, including the preceding release.

WINNER LIST : For the name of the winner, send a separate self-addressed, stamped envelope to be postmarked by June 12, 2017, to: Winners List, KUPD-FM, Morning Sickness Mother’s Day MILF Contest 2017, 1100 North 52nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008.

MISCELLANEOUS :

Decisions of 98KUPD concerning any and all matters with respect to this contest shall be final. Contest is void where prohibited or otherwise restricted by law. 98KUPD reserves the right to change the prize values at any time. 98KUPD is not responsible for printing errors in the contest materials or these rules. 98KUPD is not responsible for problems accessing the website, or technical or atmospheric conditions that disrupt the completion of the entry, or any other problems which might or might not result from this contest. 98KUPD, in its sole discretion, may disqualify any entrant from participation in or use of any or all portions of this contest, and refuse to award the Prize, if participant engages in any conduct 98KUPD deems to be improper, unfair or otherwise adverse to the operation of the contest or detrimental to other entrants of the contest. Such improper conduct includes, without limitation, falsifying personal information required during registration or prize claim, violating any term or condition stated herein, accumulating entries through methods such as automated computer scripts or any other programming techniques, allowing others to use entrant’s personal information for the purpose of accumulating entries, or intentionally trying to defraud, reverse engineer, disassemble or otherwise tamper with the computer programs in connection with this contest. Participants agree that 98KUPD may void any part of the Prize that participant may have won and/or require the return of any part of the Prize that participant may have won as a result of such improper conduct. Participant further acknowledges that any forfeiture of the Prize and/or return of the Prize shall in no way prevent 98KUPD from pursuing other avenues of recourse such as criminal or civil proceedings in connection with such conduct. WARNING: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, EACH OF THE CONTEST ENTITIES RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR SUCH ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned by reason of infection by computer virus, worms, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, cancellation of show, scheduling changes or any other causes which 98KUPD, in its sole opinion believes could corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this contest, 98KUPD reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this contest and select the Prize winner from entries received prior to the action taken or in such other manner as 98KUPD may deem fair and appropriate.