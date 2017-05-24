Authority Zero Broadcasts New Album on Go Punk Yourself

Jason DeVore and Mike Spero of Authority Zero stopped by Go Punk Yourself last Sunday to debut tracks from their new album “Broadcasting to the Nations”. Check out pictures and Authority Zero’s Facebook Live video below! They have a ton of local events coming up in Phoenix including an album release party, autograph signing session, and live show happening at the Marquee Theatre on June 3rd. Check out their Facebook page for all of the latest details!

Pre-order the new Authority Zero album “Broadcasting to the Nations” through Bird Attack Records here.