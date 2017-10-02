Chino Wants Stephen’s Riffs All Over The New Deftones Album

Revolver sat down with Chino Moreno of the Deftones to discuss how the band goes about creating new music, his love for music and plans about a new album.

“On our last record [“Gore“] he (Stephen) didn’t have as much to do with the writing process as I would have liked for him to have. The idea this time is to just go hang out with him for a couple weeks at his house and just record him playing guitar, take some of the riffs, whatever he makes, organize stuff.

But I really feel like his riffs, his guitar playing, what he does is one of the most—if not the most important part—of Deftones, what we do. Those riffs and the way that Abe plays drums, that’s the essence of what we do and I just want to bring that to the forefront.”

