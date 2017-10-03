INTO THE PIT Playlist October 1st 2017

Into The Pit

Hosted By Marcus Meng Sunday Evenings 9pm-12am on 98KUPD

Play List For Sunday 10/1/17, Episode #728

Artist Song Title Album Label

Septicflesh Enemy Of Truth Codex Omega Prosthetic

Born Of Osiris Tidebinder Soul Sphere Sumerian

Amon Amarth Cry Of The Black Birds With Oden On Our Side Metal Blade

Chimaira Pure Hatred The Impossibility Of Reason Roadrunner

Wage War Disdain Deadweight Fearless

Periphery Graveless Juggernaut: Omega Sumerian

KMFDM Glam Glitz Guts and Gore Hell Yeah earMusic

Incantation Rites Of The Locust Profane Nexus Relapse

Lamb Of God Redneck Sacrament Epic

Shrapnel Hollow Earth Raised On Decay Spinefarm

Warbeast Ancient Hate Enter The Arena Housecore

Meshuggah Pineal Gland Optics ObZen Nuclear Blast

Entheos The World Without Us Dark Future Spinefarm

Dead World Reclamation Winter Of Existence Sentient Unsigned

36 Crazyfists Laying Hands Lanterns Spinefarm

Gojira Stranded Magma Roadrunner

Belphegor Baphomet Totenritual Nuclear Blast

Whitechapel Worship The Digital Age Our Endless War Metal Blade

Dimmu Borgir Progenies Of The Great Apocalypse Forces Of The Northern Night Nuclear Blast

The Black Dahlia Murder Kings Of The Nightworld Nightbringers Metal Blade

Deicide In The Minds Of Evil In The Minds Of Evil Century Media

Autumn’s End Balance Of Pain Burn The Earth Unsigned

Dethklok Bloodlines Dethalbum II Williams Street

Satyricon Deep Calleth Upon Deep Deep Calleth Upon Deep Napalm

Comeback Kid Outrage Outsider Nuclear Blast

Thy Art Is Murder Into Chaos We Climb Dear Desolation Nuclear Blast

Necrophagist The Stillborn One Epitaph Relapse

Hatebreed Perseverance Perseverance Universal

Through The Eyes Of The Dead Hate The Living Dismous eOne

Slayer Killing Fields Divine Intervention American

Dark Tranquillity The Science Of Noise Construct Century Media

Winds Of Plague Never Alone Blood Of My Enemy eOne

Parkway Drive Snake Oil And Holy Water Atlas Epitaph

Arch Enemy First Day In Hell Will To Power Century Media

Seeker Welcome Death Loss Victory

Vorzug The Ever Living Three Unsigned

Pantera War Nerve The Great Southern Trendkill Eastwest

Please Send all Music to Marcus Meng, Into The Pit 1100 N. 52nd Street Phoenix, AZ 85008