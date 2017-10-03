INTO THE PIT Playlist October 1st 2017

|Into The Pit
|Septicflesh
|Enemy Of Truth
|Codex Omega
|Prosthetic
|Born Of Osiris
|Tidebinder
|Soul Sphere
|Sumerian
|Amon Amarth
|Cry Of The Black Birds
|With Oden On Our Side
|Metal Blade
|Chimaira
|Pure Hatred
|The Impossibility Of Reason
|Roadrunner
|Wage War
|Disdain
|Deadweight
|Fearless
|Periphery
|Graveless
|Juggernaut: Omega
|Sumerian
|KMFDM
|Glam Glitz Guts and Gore
|Hell Yeah
|earMusic
|Incantation
|Rites Of The Locust
|Profane Nexus
|Relapse
|Lamb Of God
|Redneck
|Sacrament
|Epic
|Shrapnel
|Hollow Earth
|Raised On Decay
|Spinefarm
|Warbeast
|Ancient Hate
|Enter The Arena
|Housecore
|Meshuggah
|Pineal Gland Optics
|ObZen
|Nuclear Blast
|Entheos
|The World Without Us
|Dark Future
|Spinefarm
|Dead World Reclamation
|Winter Of Existence
|Sentient
|Unsigned
|36 Crazyfists
|Laying Hands
|Lanterns
|Spinefarm
|Gojira
|Stranded
|Magma
|Roadrunner
|Belphegor
|Baphomet
|Totenritual
|Nuclear Blast
|Whitechapel
|Worship The Digital Age
|Our Endless War
|Metal Blade
|Dimmu Borgir
|Progenies Of The Great Apocalypse
|Forces Of The Northern Night
|Nuclear Blast
|The Black Dahlia Murder
|Kings Of The Nightworld
|Nightbringers
|Metal Blade
|Deicide
|In The Minds Of Evil
|In The Minds Of Evil
|Century Media
|Autumn’s End
|Balance Of Pain
|Burn The Earth
|Unsigned
|Dethklok
|Bloodlines
|Dethalbum II
|Williams Street
|Satyricon
|Deep Calleth Upon Deep
|Deep Calleth Upon Deep
|Napalm
|Comeback Kid
|Outrage
|Outsider
|Nuclear Blast
|Thy Art Is Murder
|Into Chaos We Climb
|Dear Desolation
|Nuclear Blast
|Necrophagist
|The Stillborn One
|Epitaph
|Relapse
|Hatebreed
|Perseverance
|Perseverance
|Universal
|Through The Eyes Of The Dead
|Hate The Living
|Dismous
|eOne
|Slayer
|Killing Fields
|Divine Intervention
|American
|Dark Tranquillity
|The Science Of Noise
|Construct
|Century Media
|Winds Of Plague
|Never Alone
|Blood Of My Enemy
|eOne
|Parkway Drive
|Snake Oil And Holy Water
|Atlas
|Epitaph
|Arch Enemy
|First Day In Hell
|Will To Power
|Century Media
|Seeker
|Welcome Death
|Loss
|Victory
|Vorzug
|The Ever Living
|Three
|Unsigned
|Pantera
|War Nerve
|The Great Southern Trendkill
|Eastwest
