INTO THE PIT Playlist October 1st 2017

Into The Pit
Hosted By Marcus Meng Sunday Evenings 9pm-12am on 98KUPD
Play List For Sunday 10/1/17, Episode #728
Artist Song Title Album Label
Septicflesh Enemy Of Truth Codex Omega Prosthetic
Born Of Osiris Tidebinder Soul Sphere Sumerian
Amon Amarth Cry Of The Black Birds With Oden On Our Side Metal Blade
Chimaira Pure Hatred The Impossibility Of Reason Roadrunner
Wage War Disdain Deadweight Fearless
Periphery Graveless Juggernaut: Omega Sumerian
KMFDM Glam Glitz Guts and Gore Hell Yeah earMusic
Incantation Rites Of The Locust Profane Nexus Relapse
Lamb Of God Redneck Sacrament Epic
Shrapnel Hollow Earth Raised On Decay Spinefarm
Warbeast Ancient Hate Enter The Arena Housecore
Meshuggah Pineal Gland Optics ObZen Nuclear Blast
Entheos The World Without Us Dark Future Spinefarm
Dead World Reclamation Winter Of Existence Sentient Unsigned
36 Crazyfists Laying Hands Lanterns Spinefarm
Gojira Stranded Magma Roadrunner
Belphegor Baphomet Totenritual Nuclear Blast
Whitechapel Worship The Digital Age Our Endless War Metal Blade
Dimmu Borgir Progenies Of The Great Apocalypse Forces Of The Northern Night Nuclear Blast
The Black Dahlia Murder Kings Of The Nightworld Nightbringers Metal Blade
Deicide In The Minds Of Evil In The Minds Of Evil Century Media
Autumn’s End Balance Of Pain Burn The Earth Unsigned
Dethklok Bloodlines Dethalbum II Williams Street
Satyricon Deep Calleth Upon Deep Deep Calleth Upon Deep Napalm
Comeback Kid Outrage Outsider Nuclear Blast
Thy Art Is Murder Into Chaos We Climb Dear Desolation Nuclear Blast
Necrophagist The Stillborn One Epitaph Relapse
Hatebreed Perseverance Perseverance Universal
Through The Eyes Of The Dead Hate The Living Dismous eOne
Slayer Killing Fields Divine Intervention American
Dark Tranquillity The Science Of Noise Construct Century Media
Winds Of Plague Never Alone Blood Of My Enemy eOne
Parkway Drive Snake Oil And Holy Water Atlas Epitaph
Arch Enemy First Day In Hell Will To Power Century Media
Seeker Welcome Death Loss Victory
Vorzug The Ever Living Three Unsigned
Pantera War Nerve The Great Southern Trendkill Eastwest
       
       
       
