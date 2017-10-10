INTO THE PIT Playlist October 8th 2017

|Into The Pit
|Hosted By Marcus Meng Sunday Evenings 9pm-12am on 98KUPD
|Play List For Sunday 10/8/17, Episode #729
|Artist
|Song Title
|Album
|Label
|Architects
|Momento Mori
|All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us
|Epitaph
|Every Time I Die
|Map Change
|Low Teens
|Epitaph
|Septicflesh
|Enemy Of Truth
|Codex Omega
|Prosthetic
|Integrity
|Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame
|Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume
|Relapse
|Meshuggah
|Do Not Look Down
|Koloss
|Nuclear Blast
|Pig Destroyer
|Terrifyer
|Terrifyer
|Relapse
|Down
|Beautifully Depressed
|II: A Bustle In Your Hedgerow
|Elektra
|The Black Dahlia Murder
|Kings Of The Nightworld
|Nightbringers
|Metal Blade
|Slipknot
|The Blister Exists
|Vol 3: The Subliminal Verses
|Roadrunner
|Children Of Bodom
|In Your Face
|Are You Dead Yet?
|Spinefarm
|KMFDM
|WWIII
|WWIII
|Metropolis
|Ringworm
|Unravel
|Scars
|Victory
|Thy Art Is Murder
|Into Chaos We Climb
|Dear Desolation
|Nuclear Blast
|*Enslaved
|Sacred Horse
|E
|Nuclear Blast
|Shrapnel
|Hollow Earth
|Raised On Decay
|Spinefarm
|Wage War
|Disdain
|Deadweight
|Fearless
|Red Fang
|Flies
|Only Ghosts
|Relapse
|Autumn’s End
|Balance Of Pain
|Burn The Earth
|Unsigned
|Belphegor
|Baphomet
|Totenritual
|Nuclear Blast
|Morbid Angel
|Piles Of Little Arms
|Kingdoms Disdained
|Silver Lining
|High On Fire
|Snakes For The Divine
|Snakes For The Divine
|eOne
|Comeback Kid
|Outrage
|Outsider
|Nuclear Blast
|Pantera
|By Demons Be Driven
|Vulgar Display Of Power
|Atco
|Gojira
|Explosia
|L’Enfant Sauvage
|Roadrunner
|*Through The Eyes Of The Dead
|Of Mortals, We Once Were
|Dismous
|eOne
|Incantation
|Rites Of The Locust
|Profane Nexus
|Relapse
|The Dillinger Escape Plan
|Limerent Death
|Dissociation
|Party Smasher
|Dead World Reclamation
|Winter Of Existence
|Sentient
|Unsigned
|Stick To Your Guns
|The Bond
|Diamond
|Sumerian
|Cradle Of Filth
|Heartbreak And Séance
|Cryptoriana: The Seductiveness Of Decay
|Nuclear Blast
|*August Burns Red
|Generations
|Phantom Anthem
|Fearless
|*My Children My Bride
|Thorns
|Vicious World
|eOne
|*Spirit Adrift
|Onward, Inward
|Curse Of Conception
|20 Buck Spin
|
|
|
|
|* Denotes Add
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Please Send all Music to Marcus Meng, Into The Pit 1100 N. 52nd Street Phoenix, AZ 85008
|
|Check out the KUPD web page at www.98KUPD.com
|
|