INTO THE PIT Playlist October 8th 2017

Into The Pit
Hosted By Marcus Meng Sunday Evenings 9pm-12am on 98KUPD
Play List For Sunday 10/8/17, Episode #729
Artist Song Title Album Label
Architects Momento Mori All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us Epitaph
Every Time I Die Map Change Low Teens Epitaph
Septicflesh Enemy Of Truth Codex Omega Prosthetic
Integrity Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume Relapse
Meshuggah Do Not Look Down Koloss Nuclear Blast
Pig Destroyer Terrifyer Terrifyer Relapse
Down Beautifully Depressed II: A Bustle In Your Hedgerow Elektra
The Black Dahlia Murder Kings Of The Nightworld Nightbringers Metal Blade
Slipknot The Blister Exists Vol 3: The Subliminal Verses Roadrunner
Children Of Bodom In Your Face Are You Dead Yet? Spinefarm
KMFDM WWIII WWIII Metropolis
Ringworm Unravel Scars Victory
Thy Art Is Murder Into Chaos We Climb Dear Desolation Nuclear Blast
*Enslaved Sacred Horse E Nuclear Blast
Shrapnel Hollow Earth Raised On Decay Spinefarm
Wage War Disdain Deadweight Fearless
Red Fang Flies Only Ghosts Relapse
Autumn’s End Balance Of Pain Burn The Earth Unsigned
Belphegor Baphomet Totenritual Nuclear Blast
Morbid Angel Piles Of Little Arms Kingdoms Disdained Silver Lining
High On Fire Snakes For The Divine Snakes For The Divine eOne
Comeback Kid Outrage Outsider Nuclear Blast
Pantera By Demons Be Driven Vulgar Display Of Power Atco
Gojira Explosia L’Enfant Sauvage Roadrunner
*Through The Eyes Of The Dead Of Mortals, We Once Were Dismous eOne
Incantation Rites Of The Locust Profane Nexus Relapse
The Dillinger Escape Plan Limerent Death Dissociation Party Smasher
Dead World Reclamation Winter Of Existence Sentient Unsigned
Stick To Your Guns The Bond Diamond Sumerian
Cradle Of Filth Heartbreak And Séance Cryptoriana: The Seductiveness Of Decay Nuclear Blast
*August Burns Red Generations Phantom Anthem Fearless
*My Children My Bride Thorns Vicious World eOne
*Spirit Adrift Onward, Inward Curse Of Conception 20 Buck Spin
       
* Denotes Add      
       
Please Send  all Music to Marcus Meng,  Into The Pit 1100 N. 52nd Street Phoenix, AZ 85008  
Check out the KUPD web page at www.98KUPD.com    


