UCrew Update

INTO THE PIT Playlist September 24th 2017

Into The Pit
Hosted By Marcus Meng Sunday Evenings 9pm-12am on 98KUPD
Play List For Sunday 9/25/17, Episode #727
Artist Song Title Album Label
Boris The Blade Mortal Procession The Human Hive Siege Of Amida
Soulfly Rise Of The Fallen Omen Roadrunner
Napalm Death Vermin Enemy Of The Music Business Roadrunner
Entheos The World Without Us Dark Future Spinefarm
*Incantation Rites Of The Locust Profane Nexus Relapse
Arch Enemy First Day In Hell Will To Power Century Media
Slayer Dead Skin Mask Seasons In The Abyss American
*Seeker Welcome Death Loss Victory
*Wolves In The Throne Room Angrboda Thrice Woven Artemisia
Divine Heresy Facebreaker Bringer Of Plagues Century Media
*Cradle Of Filth Heartbreak And Séance Cryptoriana: The Seductiveness Of Decay Nuclear Blast
*Belphegor Baphomet Totenritual Nuclear Blast
Dark Tranquillity The Fatalist We Are The Void Century Media
Architects Doomsday Doomsday Epitaph
*Warbeast Ancient Hate Enter The Arena Housecore
Comeback Kid Outrage Outsider Nuclear Blast
Vorzug The Ever Living Three Unsigned
Job For A Cowboy Unfurling A Darkened Gospel Ruination Metal Blade
Machine Head Slanderous The Blackening Roadrunner
Septicflesh Enemy Of Truth Codex Omega Prosthetic
Cathedral Cosmic Funeral Statik Majik Earache
Devildriver Dead To Rights Beast Roadrunner
Carnifex Drown Me In Blood Slow Death Nuclear Blast
Thy Art Is Murder Puppet Master Dear Desolation Nuclear Blast
*Satyricon Deep Calleth Upon Deep Deep Calleth Upon Deep Napalm
The Black Dahlia Murder Nightbringers Nightbringers Metal Blade
The Haunted Strength In Numbers Strength In Numbers Century Media
Code Orange Forever Forever Roadrunner
*36 Crazyfists Laying Hands Lanterns Spinefarm
Tombs Saturnalian The Grand Annihilation Metal Blade
*King Parrot Entrapment Ugly Produce Housecore
Wage War Deadweight Deadweight Fearless
*Integrity Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume Relapse
Ministry Thieves The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste Warner Bros
       
* Denotes Add      
       
Please Send  all Music to Marcus Meng,  Into The Pit 1100 N. 52nd Street Phoenix, AZ 85008  
Check out the KUPD web page at www.98KUPD.com    


Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio Phoenix LLCTerms of Use | Privacy Policy | EEO Public File ReportCareerAdvertise With Us| Simple Pay