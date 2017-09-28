INTO THE PIT Playlist September 24th 2017

Into The Pit

Play List For Sunday 9/25/17, Episode #727

Boris The Blade Mortal Procession The Human Hive Siege Of Amida

Soulfly Rise Of The Fallen Omen Roadrunner

Napalm Death Vermin Enemy Of The Music Business Roadrunner

Entheos The World Without Us Dark Future Spinefarm

*Incantation Rites Of The Locust Profane Nexus Relapse

Arch Enemy First Day In Hell Will To Power Century Media

Slayer Dead Skin Mask Seasons In The Abyss American

*Seeker Welcome Death Loss Victory

*Wolves In The Throne Room Angrboda Thrice Woven Artemisia

Divine Heresy Facebreaker Bringer Of Plagues Century Media

*Cradle Of Filth Heartbreak And Séance Cryptoriana: The Seductiveness Of Decay Nuclear Blast

*Belphegor Baphomet Totenritual Nuclear Blast

Dark Tranquillity The Fatalist We Are The Void Century Media

Architects Doomsday Doomsday Epitaph

*Warbeast Ancient Hate Enter The Arena Housecore

Comeback Kid Outrage Outsider Nuclear Blast

Vorzug The Ever Living Three Unsigned

Job For A Cowboy Unfurling A Darkened Gospel Ruination Metal Blade

Machine Head Slanderous The Blackening Roadrunner

Septicflesh Enemy Of Truth Codex Omega Prosthetic

Cathedral Cosmic Funeral Statik Majik Earache

Devildriver Dead To Rights Beast Roadrunner

Carnifex Drown Me In Blood Slow Death Nuclear Blast

Thy Art Is Murder Puppet Master Dear Desolation Nuclear Blast

*Satyricon Deep Calleth Upon Deep Deep Calleth Upon Deep Napalm

The Black Dahlia Murder Nightbringers Nightbringers Metal Blade

The Haunted Strength In Numbers Strength In Numbers Century Media

Code Orange Forever Forever Roadrunner

*36 Crazyfists Laying Hands Lanterns Spinefarm

Tombs Saturnalian The Grand Annihilation Metal Blade

*King Parrot Entrapment Ugly Produce Housecore

Wage War Deadweight Deadweight Fearless

*Integrity Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume Relapse

Ministry Thieves The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste Warner Bros

