INTO THE PIT Playlist September 24th 2017

|Into The Pit
|Hosted By Marcus Meng Sunday Evenings 9pm-12am on 98KUPD
|Play List For Sunday 9/25/17, Episode #727
|Artist
|Song Title
|Album
|Label
|Boris The Blade
|Mortal Procession
|The Human Hive
|Siege Of Amida
|Soulfly
|Rise Of The Fallen
|Omen
|Roadrunner
|Napalm Death
|Vermin
|Enemy Of The Music Business
|Roadrunner
|Entheos
|The World Without Us
|Dark Future
|Spinefarm
|*Incantation
|Rites Of The Locust
|Profane Nexus
|Relapse
|Arch Enemy
|First Day In Hell
|Will To Power
|Century Media
|Slayer
|Dead Skin Mask
|Seasons In The Abyss
|American
|*Seeker
|Welcome Death
|Loss
|Victory
|*Wolves In The Throne Room
|Angrboda
|Thrice Woven
|Artemisia
|Divine Heresy
|Facebreaker
|Bringer Of Plagues
|Century Media
|*Cradle Of Filth
|Heartbreak And Séance
|Cryptoriana: The Seductiveness Of Decay
|Nuclear Blast
|*Belphegor
|Baphomet
|Totenritual
|Nuclear Blast
|Dark Tranquillity
|The Fatalist
|We Are The Void
|Century Media
|Architects
|Doomsday
|Doomsday
|Epitaph
|*Warbeast
|Ancient Hate
|Enter The Arena
|Housecore
|Comeback Kid
|Outrage
|Outsider
|Nuclear Blast
|Vorzug
|The Ever Living
|Three
|Unsigned
|Job For A Cowboy
|Unfurling A Darkened Gospel
|Ruination
|Metal Blade
|Machine Head
|Slanderous
|The Blackening
|Roadrunner
|Septicflesh
|Enemy Of Truth
|Codex Omega
|Prosthetic
|Cathedral
|Cosmic Funeral
|Statik Majik
|Earache
|Devildriver
|Dead To Rights
|Beast
|Roadrunner
|Carnifex
|Drown Me In Blood
|Slow Death
|Nuclear Blast
|Thy Art Is Murder
|Puppet Master
|Dear Desolation
|Nuclear Blast
|*Satyricon
|Deep Calleth Upon Deep
|Deep Calleth Upon Deep
|Napalm
|The Black Dahlia Murder
|Nightbringers
|Nightbringers
|Metal Blade
|The Haunted
|Strength In Numbers
|Strength In Numbers
|Century Media
|Code Orange
|Forever
|Forever
|Roadrunner
|*36 Crazyfists
|Laying Hands
|Lanterns
|Spinefarm
|Tombs
|Saturnalian
|The Grand Annihilation
|Metal Blade
|*King Parrot
|Entrapment
|Ugly Produce
|Housecore
|Wage War
|Deadweight
|Deadweight
|Fearless
|*Integrity
|Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame
|Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume
|Relapse
|Ministry
|Thieves
|The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste
|Warner Bros
|* Denotes Add
