NASCAR FALL 2017 VIP EXPERIENCE CONTEST RULES

98KUPD – WIN A NASCAR FALL 2017 VIP EXPERIENCE SWEEPSTAKES

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH ENTRANT AGREES TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

Eligibility: The 98KUPD – Win a NASCAR Spring VIP Experience Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to listeners who are 18 years or older and a permanent residence in Arizona, stationed at a military installation or be a valid full-time student registered at a campus, university or educational institution within the same area. Void outside of Arizona, and where prohibited by law. No purchase necessary to enter the Sweepstakes. Employees of Hubbard Radio Phoenix, LLC and its station KUPD, 1100 North 52nd Street, Phoenix, Arizona, 85008 (the “Sponsor”), Phoenix Raceway (the “Prize Provider”), and Hubbard Radio, LLC, (collectively, the “Released Parties”), any radio, television or other media companies located in the Phoenix area, or any of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising agencies, or any other company or individual involved with the design, production execution or distribution of the Sweepstakes and their immediate family (spouse, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and step-children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible to enter or win. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins on October 23, 2017 at or about 00:01:00 AM Mountain Time (“MT”) and ends on November 5, 2017 at or about 11:59:59 AM MT (the “Sweepstakes Period”). How to Enter: To enter, visit 98KUPD.com (“Website”), and find the Sweepstakes page to find, complete and submit the online entry form to receive one (1) entry into the random drawing. Limit one (1) entry per person during the entire Sweepstakes Period. All entries must be received by 11:59:59 PM MT on November 5, 2017, to be eligible for the random drawing.

Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible or misdirected entries, which may be disqualified at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Any attempt by any participant to enter by using multiple/different identities, or any other methods may disqualify that participant from winning any prize, at the sole discretion of Sponsor.

Random Drawing – One (1) Grand Prize winner will be selected via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received on or about November 5, 2017. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Winner will be notified by email or telephone on or about the day of the random drawing. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding. Failure to respond to the winner notification within two (2) days will be deemed forfeiture of the Prize and an alternate winner may be selected at Sponsor’s sole discretion, time permitting. Sponsor is not responsible for email notifications that are undeliverable or voicemail messages not received. Prize and Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) – Four (4) Premium tickets for the Can Am 500, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Phoenix Raceway; Four (4) Premium tickets for the Ticket Galaxy 200 Race on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Phoenix Raceway; Four (4) Premium tickets for the Lucas Oil 150 Race on Friday, November 10, 2017 at Phoenix Raceway; four (4) pit passes for all 3 days of racing, (4) pace car rides on Sunday, November 12, and one (1) Budweiser Roll-Bar parking pass. ARV: $1,600.00. Transportation is not included as part of the prize. The tickets and passes are subject to the terms, conditions and restrictions as printed on the tickets/passes. The winner is responsible for any other costs and expenses not specified herein as being awarded, including but not limited to transportation. The winner is solely responsible for local, state and federal taxes on the prize. Each winner and his/her guest acknowledge and agree that if any alcohol is consumed by the winner and his/her guest, such alcohol consumption is at the sole discretion of the winner and his/her guest and the sponsors are not responsible for any cost or circumstances resulting from such alcohol purchases/consumption. No responsibility is assumed by the Sponsor if race, or any part of the prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled in whole or in part for any reason whatsoever, including, without limitation, any force majeure event such as hurricane, fire, flood, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, war, insurrection or terrorist threat. In the event of such cancellation, the Sponsor shall have no further liability or obligation to the winner if the race is not rescheduled. Seat locations are at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Prize consists of only those items specifically listed as part of the prize. No cash or other substitution allowed by winner, but Sponsor may substitute the prize, or any portion thereof, for a prize of equal or greater value at Sponsor’s sole discretion for any reason. All local, state, and federal taxes on the Prize are winner’s sole responsibility. Taxes and fees are subject to change upon notice from Sponsor. Prize is nontransferable and not redeemable for cash. In the event the show is cancelled, the show will not be included as part of the prize and Sponsor shall not be responsible for any such cancellation. Guest must be at least 18 years of age or older.

Grand Prize winner and guest will be required to sign a liability and/or publicity release (“Prize Release”) prior to issuance of a prize. A 1099 form will be submitted to all appropriate taxing authorities, and by signing a Prize Release, the Grand Prize winner accepts the Grand Prize, and even if the Grand Prize winner does not use the Grand Prize, he/she will be responsible for the applicable taxes. The Grand Prize winner must meet the eligibility requirements as set forth in Paragraph 1 of these Official Rules.