No Love For Los Angeles

Phoenix and Los Angeles have a love/hate relationship with each other. Presented in no specific order, here are 8 punk rock songs (plus one non-punk bonus track) that prove the hatred is real!

Almost all of these songs contain NSFW lyrics – listen at your own risk!

SWMRS – Drive North

Goldfinger – The City With Two Faces

Big D & The Kids Table – L.A.X.

Circle Jerks – Beverly Hills

“Everything’s so nice and pretty / All the people look the same / Don’t they know they’re so damn lame!”

The Presidents of the United States of America – Fuck California

The Freeze – This Is Boston Not L.A.

Dead Kennedys – California Uber Alles

X – Los Angeles

Tool – Aenema (not punk, but a bonus track)

“Here in this hopeless fucking hole we call L.A. / The only way to fix it is to flush it all away. / Any fucking time. Any fucking day. / Learn to swim, I’ll see you down in Arizona Bay.”

–Just Myke

