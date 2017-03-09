No Love For Los Angeles

Phoenix and Los Angeles have a love/hate relationship with each other. Presented in no specific order, here are 8 punk rock songs (plus one non-punk bonus track) that prove the hatred is real!
Almost all of these songs contain NSFW lyrics – listen at your own risk!
- SWMRS – Drive North
- Goldfinger – The City With Two Faces
- Big D & The Kids Table – L.A.X.
- Circle Jerks – Beverly Hills
“Everything’s so nice and pretty / All the people look the same / Don’t they know they’re so damn lame!”
- The Presidents of the United States of America – Fuck California
- The Freeze – This Is Boston Not L.A.
- Dead Kennedys – California Uber Alles
- X – Los Angeles
Tool – Aenema (not punk, but a bonus track)
“Here in this hopeless fucking hole we call L.A. / The only way to fix it is to flush it all away. / Any fucking time. Any fucking day. / Learn to swim, I’ll see you down in Arizona Bay.”