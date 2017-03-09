UCrew Update

No Love For Los Angeles

Phoenix and Los Angeles have a love/hate relationship with each other. Presented in no specific order, here are 8 punk rock songs (plus one non-punk bonus track) that prove the hatred is real!

Almost all of these songs contain NSFW lyrics – listen at your own risk!

 

  • SWMRS – Drive North

  • Goldfinger – The City With Two Faces

  • Big D & The Kids Table – L.A.X.

  • Circle Jerks – Beverly Hills

“Everything’s so nice and pretty / All the people look the same / Don’t they know they’re so damn lame!”

  • The Presidents of the United States of America – Fuck California

  • The Freeze – This Is Boston Not L.A.

  • Dead Kennedys – California Uber Alles

  • X – Los Angeles

Tool – Aenema (not punk, but a bonus track)

“Here in this hopeless fucking hole we call L.A. / The only way to fix it is to flush it all away. / Any fucking time. Any fucking day. / Learn to swim, I’ll see you down in Arizona Bay.”

 

Just Myke

Catch Go Punk Yourself every Sunday from 7-9 p.m. on 98KUPD


Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio Phoenix LLCTerms of Use | Privacy Policy | EEOCareerAdvertise With Us| Simple Pay