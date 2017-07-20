RIP Chester Bennington

We are in total shock here at The Big Red Radio over the news of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington’s death. Our thoughts are with his family and band mates.

TMZ reported:

Law enforcement sources tell us the singer hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County. His body was discovered Thursday just before 9 AM.

Chester was married with 6 children from 2 wives. The singer struggled with drugs and alcohol for years. He had said in the past he had considered committing suicide because he had been abused as a child by an older male.

Bennington was 41.