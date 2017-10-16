UCrew Update

The Brady Report 10/16/17

Hooters-Brady-Report-620x200

 A Couple Gets Caught Having Sex in a Bar Bathroom . . . and Then Again in a Port-a-Potty Outside

 A Robbery Victim Asks the Robber, “Cleveland, Is That You?” . . . and He Responds “No, It’s Not Me”

 A Man Is Wounded During a Shootout at a Saloon in Tombstone, Arizona . . . Yes, in 2017

 A Guy Kisses a Fish for Good Luck, Then Goes Into Cardiac Arrest When It Gets Lodged in His Throat

 A Man Lives in the Woods For 10 Years to Get Away From His Wife

 A Study Finds People Mainly Go Places to Get Likes on Their Photos


Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio Phoenix LLCTerms of Use | Privacy Policy | EEO Public File ReportCareerAdvertise With Us| Simple Pay