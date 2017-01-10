UCrew Update

The Brady Report 1/10/17

Two Ways to Get a Bigger Glass of Wine at Restaurants

A Guy Gets Into a Three-Hour Armed Police Standoff After Someone Takes a Bite of His Grilled Cheese

People have been posting photos on Twitter of animals that look crazy without hair or feathers . . . like bears, hedgehogs, and owls

A state park in California had a huge sequoia tree with a hole carved in the trunk that was big enough to drive through.  But a winter storm knocked it over on Saturday, 137 years after the hole was carved

According to a new study, seniors are much less likely to fall and break something if they’re married.  Women are 30% less likely to fall and break a hip, and men are 50% less likely to


