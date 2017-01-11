The Brady Report 1/11/17

Brady Report Brought To You By:

Which Girl Scout Cookie Is the Best?

(NC-17) Science Says You Need to Start Pleasuring Yourself at Work

(NC-17) A Guy Is Caught Shaving His Hair-Down-There With a Knife in a Bullet Train Bathroom

According to a new study, the NFL players who draw the most penalties also get ARRESTED the most

A bunch of scientists are putting together a list to find out which animals PASS GAS, and which ones don’t

Someone bought a pair of boots on Amazon, and realized later that the tread makes little marks on the ground that look like swastikas

A three-year-old in England recently came home from a play-date with pen marks on her shoes. So her mom sent the other mom a bill for 400 BUCKS