The Brady Report 11/30/16

Bud Light Is Doing a Willy Wonka Promotion With Golden Beer Cans . . . to Win Free Super Bowl Tickets For Life
A Guy’s Gone 67 Years with No Electricity, So His Neighbors Are Building Him a House
Sexy New Photo Trend Alert: Can You Cover All Your Naughty Parts With Just One Finger?
A Woman Calls the Cops on a Guy Who Won’t Stop Whistling “Closing Time” by Semisonic
A 19-year-old woman in Missouri let her boyfriend cut her arm and drink some of her BLOOD last Wednesday. Then they got into a fight . . . she STABBED him multiple times in the shoulder . . . and left a note on the wall in blood that said she was sorry