The Brady Report 12/6/16

Brady Report Brought To You By:

6% of People Now Prefer to Sext Than to Actually Have Sex

People Who Groom Their “Hair Down There” Are 440% More Likely to Have an STD

The Best and Worst Cities for Single People

A Guy Tries to Stiff a Cab Driver After a $475 Ride . . . But Cops Follow His Footprints in the Snow

Two Men Get Injured During a Fight When They Roll Onto Some Legos

According to the “New York Post”, Christmas trees in Manhattan are going for up to $1,000 EACH

A Crazy Lady Tries To Kill Her Co-Workers At Walmart By Trying To Burn It Down