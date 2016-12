The Brady Report 12/8/16

Brady Report Brought To You By:

You’re More Likely to Get Dumped This Sunday Than Any Other Day of the Year

A Burping, Topless Woman Tells a Cop He’s the “Sexiest Thing” She’s Ever Seen

A Woman Catches Her Roommate Rubbing Her Toothbrush on His Junk

If You Talk to Your Female Friends About Relationship Problems, You’re More Likely to Break Up

Women Named Jessica and Ashley Are Most Likely to Have Babies Next Year