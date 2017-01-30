The Brady Report 1/30/17

Brady Report Brought To You By:
If You Get a Call That Starts With “Can You Hear Me?” It’s a Dangerous Scam
A Man Busted For Speeding Says the Radar Caught a Deer Running By, Not His Car
Police Use a Man’s Pacemaker to Bust Him For Arson
A College Student Confused Covered Lab Equipment With a KKK Rally
A Guy Tries to Slash Someone’s Tires . . . But Accidentally Slashes His Own Leg and Needs Surgery
(NC-17) A Guy Is Busted For Robbing an Adult Store When a Sex Toy Falls Out of His Pocket in Front of the Cops