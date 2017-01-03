The Brady Report 1/3/17

Brady Report Brought To You By:

More Women Got Knocked Up Last Night Than Any Other Day of the Year

Only 31% of People Think 2016 Was a Terrible Year

The First Selfie Injury of 2017: A Tourist in Thailand Was Bitten by a Crocodile

A Pit Bull Attacked a Woman For Trying to Put It in a Christmas Sweater

(NC-17) A Woman Is Suing to Figure Out Who Sent Her a Bag of Gummy Penises

A 37-year-old guy in Washington state got banned from a Starbucks last month after he asked a 16-year-old barista to go on a date with him