The Brady Report 1/4/17

Would You Get-It-On With a Guy in Cargo Shorts? Socks and Sandals? An NFL Jersey?

A Principal Who Was Fired For Constantly Being Late Loses Her Appeal . . . Because She Filed It Late

2016 Really Was a Crazy Year for Celebrity Deaths

A Guy Celebrates the New Year by Belly Flopping Onto a Police Car

A 48-year-old Catholic priest in Italy is in trouble for organizing group sex parties, and taking women to a swingers resort in France