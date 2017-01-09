The Brady Report 1/9/17

Brady Report Brought To You By:
A Guy Hired 50 Strippers to Dance on Jeeps at His Father’s Funeral
There’s Only a 34% Chance Anyone Will Respond to an Email You Send
Zombies Would Totally Wipe Out Humanity in 100 Days or Less
A Woman Drives Into a River to Avoid the Cops . . . and Keeps Drinking Her Beer While She Floats
Keurig and Anheuser Busch are working on a new Keurig machine that brews beer
Putting a sock full of kitty litter on your dashboard can keep your windows from fogging up. But a guy in Texas tried it and spent three days in jail last month . . . after cops pulled him over and thought it was METH