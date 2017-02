The Brady Report 2/14/17

Brady Report Brought To You By:

Ten Random New Stats For Valentine’s Day

One in Six People Have Eaten the Same Lunch at Work Every Day For Two Years

Burger King is selling an “adult” meal in Israel for Valentine’s Day that comes with two Whoppers, two fries . . . and an adult TOY, like a blindfold or a feather duster

A cow escaped from a slaughterhouse in Texas last week, and ran to Taco Bell

The Hottest Dance Moves For Women, According to Science