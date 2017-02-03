The Brady Report 2/3/17

Brady Report Brought To You By:
If Your Kids Hate a Certain Vegetable, Make Them Eat It 15 Days in a Row
55% of People Say Dating Is Impossible in Their City
A Guy Is Suing After He Tripped Over a Christmas Tree . . . When Someone Threw It Out in March
A Man Winds Up Naked and Alone at a Motel When His Tinder Date Steals His Clothes
A woman in Germany called the cops when she thought someone was using a drill to break into her house. But it turned out it was just her SEX TOY vibrating out of control in a bathtub upstairs
A woman in Jacksonville, Florida had to go to court for drug charges Wednesday, and posted a video where she performed a SEX ACT on a guy in one of the hallways