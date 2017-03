The Brady Report 3/23/17

Brady Report Brought To You By:

How Many of These Weird Habits Do You Have?

One Out of Eight Millennials Doesn’t Know How to Change a Light Bulb

Two babies named Romeo and Juliet were born hours apart at the same hospital in South Carolina this week

A doctor in Canada is accused of rubbing up against his female patients with his JUNK

The arts and crafts industry got a bump from the Women’s March in January