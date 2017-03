The Brady Report 3/24/17

Brady Report Brought To You By:

Police Have to Intervene After a Taco Bell Runs Out of Mild Sauce

A Guy Brings a Toy Light Saber to a Knife Fight . . . and Wins

Stupid Photo of the Day: An Angry Gamer Smashes His Head Through a Computer Screen

A Guy in a Deadpool Onesie Got a DUI After He Drove Onto the Lawn Outside a Taco Bell