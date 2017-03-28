The Brady Report 3/28/17

Brady Report Brought To You By:

Stupid Photo of the Day: A Thief’s Pants Get Snagged on a Fence, and He’s Stuck Hanging Upside Down

54% of People Put Ketchup on Eggs, Plus Five More Stats on Our Egg Eating Habits

A 46-year-old off-duty cop in New York was arrested on Sunday for pleasuring himself in a woman’s backyard while he looked through her window

The newest trend on Instagram is called “glitter booty,” where you post photos of your backside completely caked in glitter

Is this offensive? A billboard for a jewelry store in North Carolina has been going viral, because people think it promotes domestic violence.