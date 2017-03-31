The Brady Report 3/31/17

Brady Report Brought To You By:
A Truck Driver Drove Non-Stop Across the Country . . . by Getting Hopped Up on Coke and Meth Instead of sleeping
The Top 10 Things You Should Do Before You Turn 50
Have Students at Yale Finally Created a Real Hangover Cure?
A TSA worker in Atlanta got fired this week after they failed to spot a loaded handgun in a woman’s purse
A high school senior in Alabama recently asked his grandmother to prom, because she never got to go. But his school said NO . . . because they were worried she might sneak BOOZE in