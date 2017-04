The Brady Report 4/10/17

A Man Gets a $190 Ticket For Not Walking His Pet Snake on a Leash

A Woman Chokes a Girl at Disney World For Blocking Her View of the Fireworks

Mugshot of the Year? A Criminal Shows Off His Smushed Face and Gorgeous Blond Mullet

Ford designed a new crib that lulls your baby to sleep by simulating what it’s like to ride in a car

A bunch of bagged salad by Fresh Express is being recalled, because someone in Florida opened a bag and found a dead BAT