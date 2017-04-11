The Brady Report 4/11/17

A Guy Poops on the Floor of a Laundromat . . . Then Tries to Use It as Detergent

Stupid Photo of the Day: A Farmer Accidentally Dumps Manure on Two People in a Convertible

What Was the Most Popular Slang Term the Year You Were Born?

A fire department in Pennsylvania decided to cancel its annual Easter egg hunt this year, because “unruly” parents keep ruining all the fun

A three-year-old girl in Missouri recently asked for a POOP-themed birthday party. So her mom got a piñata that looked like a poop emoji . . . a poop emoji cake . . . and even did a toilet-themed version of Pin the Tail on the Donkey