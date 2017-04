The Brady Report 4/12/17

Brady Report Brought To You By:

A Couple Found a Live Scorpion in Their Bag of Spinach

A Guy Wearing a Shirt That Says “Hold My Beer and Watch This” Was Arrested For Drunk Driving

A Man Punches His Manager During His First Day at a Fast Food Joint

(NC-17) A Happy Ending Massage Parlor Is Busted After They Clog Up the Plumbing With Hundreds of Condoms