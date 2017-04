The Brady Report 4/24/17

Brady Report Brought To You By:

Frozen Hash Browns Have Been Recalled Because They Have Golf Balls Mixed In?

There’s a dentist in Alaska who’s on trial for fraud, and it came out that he once pulled a patient’s tooth while he was riding a hoverboard

You know how Blockbuster closed their last 300 stores in 2013? Nope. Twelve of them are still open . . . in Alaska

A turkey hunter shot his brother and a friend in the FACE, because he thought they were turkeys