The Brady Report 4/25/17

Brady Report Brought To You By:

A Guy Runs Back Into a Burning Building to Save His Beer

You Can Legally Call Your Boss a “Mother[effer]” on Facebook and Keep Your Job

New Dating Term: “Haunting” Is Like a More Traumatic Version of Ghosting

The 10 Best Tourist Attractions in America

A Man Groped a Waitress at His Grandfather’s Wake

A 36-year-old woman in California got arrested on Saturday after she did whip-its in her car while she was talking to a cop