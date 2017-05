The Brady Report 5/10/17

Brady Report Brought To You By:

There Are Now “Waffles and Syrup” Flavored Oreos

Shouting Swear Words Makes You Physically Stronger

A Man Divorces His Wife For Sharing Photos of Her Food on Snapchat

A 68-Year-Old Woman Tries to Break Up a Loud Pool Party . . . and a Teenager Throws Her in the Pool

A Kid Refused to Go to Prom Unless His Mom Was His Date