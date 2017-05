The Brady Report 5/1/17

Brady Report Brought To You By:

The Ten Worst Jobs . . . and Disc Jockey Made the List Again

The “Napercise” Workout Involves Going to a Gym . . . and Exercising By Taking a Nap

10% of People Have Had Sex in an Airport

Ringling Brothers’ Final Circus Is Just a Few Weeks Away

A Guy Drops His Bag of Cocaine During a Court Appearance For a Traffic Ticket