UCrew Update

The Brady Report 5/30/17

Hooters-Brady-Report-620x200

Your Meanest Friend Cares About You the Most

Wine Glasses Have Gotten 700% Larger in the Past Three Centuries

A Teacher Gives Students Awards For “Most Likely to Become a Terrorist” and “Most Likely to Blend in with…

One Out of Three People Has Had Their Lunch Stolen at Work

Two Fisherman Get Caught With an Illegal Amount of Bass . . . All Because They Couldn’t Resist Mooning a Guy

A 13-year-old girl recently checked into rehab because she was addicted to watching YouTube videos

You can now buy fake testicles that hang off your GUN.  So they’re basically like truck nuts, but for firearms


Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio Phoenix LLCTerms of Use | Privacy Policy | EEO Public File ReportCareerAdvertise With Us| Simple Pay