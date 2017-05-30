The Brady Report 5/30/17

Your Meanest Friend Cares About You the Most
Wine Glasses Have Gotten 700% Larger in the Past Three Centuries
A Teacher Gives Students Awards For “Most Likely to Become a Terrorist” and “Most Likely to Blend in with…
One Out of Three People Has Had Their Lunch Stolen at Work
Two Fisherman Get Caught With an Illegal Amount of Bass . . . All Because They Couldn’t Resist Mooning a Guy
A 13-year-old girl recently checked into rehab because she was addicted to watching YouTube videos
You can now buy fake testicles that hang off your GUN. So they’re basically like truck nuts, but for firearms