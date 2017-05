The Brady Report 5/3/17

Brady Report Brought To You By:

A Woman Prays For Guidance on How to Get Revenge on Her Boyfriend . . . and Winds Up Kicking in His Windshield

A Cook Thinks His Girlfriend’s Conversation With a Coworker About “Sausage” Is Sexual . . . and Chokes the Guy

A Man Has Sex With a Woman After a Date . . . Then Steals Her Gaming Consoles

Holding a Puppy Makes Men 24% Sexier . . . Cats Make Women Less Sexy