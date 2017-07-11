UCrew Update

The Brady Report 7/11/17

The Secret to a Good Night’s Sleep Is . . . Having a Good Reason to Get Out of Bed the Next Day

A New Website Helps You Find How Many Streets Have Your Name . . . and If They Intersect With Your…

Are These the Seven Keys to a Successful Marriage?

A Guy Diving For Golf Balls Is Attacked By an Alligator

A Guy Gets Arrested . . . and Proposes to His Girlfriend in Handcuffs

A Naked Instagram Model Assaults a Cop Using a Towel He Gave Her to Cover Up With

A mom in New Hampshire is angry after she let her 5-year-old son play in one of those McDonald’s playpen areas . . . and he came out covered in POOP


