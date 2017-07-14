UCrew Update

The Brady Report 7/14/17

Hooters-Brady-Report-620x200

Here’s the Age When You’re Officially “Too Old” to Go Clubbing

A Guy Mows “A-Hole” in His Lawn With an Arrow Pointing at His Neighbor’s House . . . and It’s Captured on…

A Repairman Stuck Behind an ATM Slips a Note Through the Receipt Slot That Says, “Help. I’m Stuck in Here”

3% of People Send Nude Photos Using Their Work Phone

(NC-17) A Porn Site Now Lets You Log in Using a Picture of Your Junk Instead of a Password

A Health Inspector Finds a Loose Breast Implant at a Texas Strip Club

Cops Catch a Guy With Outstanding Warrants When He Falls Through the Ceiling


Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio Phoenix LLCTerms of Use | Privacy Policy | EEO Public File ReportCareerAdvertise With Us| Simple Pay