The Brady Report 8/2/17

Scientists Have Determined the Funniest Word in the World Is . . . “Booty”
A Bride Pulls a Gun on Her Groom . . . Which She Was Packing Under Her Wedding Dress
61% of People Now Say the 9-to-5 Workday Is Dead
One Retail Chain Has Already Announced They’ll Be Making Their Employees Work on Thanksgiving
A 103-Year-Old Woman Finally Got to Ride a Motorcycle
Stupid Mugshot of the Day: A Man Attacks His Son in a Fight Over a Hedgehog
(NC-17) A Guy Is Busted Walking Naked Down the Interstate Using a Sex Toy