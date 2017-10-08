TWD 100 TRIP TO L.A. CONTEST RULES

98KUPD – THE WALKING DEAD 100 FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH ENTRANT AGREES TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

Eligibility: The 98KUPD – The Walking Dead 100 Flyaway Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to listeners who are 21 years or older and a permanent residence in Arizona, stationed at a military installation or be a valid full-time student registered at a campus, university or educational institution within the same area. Void outside of Arizona, and where prohibited by law. No purchase necessary to enter the Sweepstakes. Employees of Hubbard Radio Phoenix, LLC and its station KUPD, 1100 North 52nd Street, Phoenix, Arizona, 85008 (the “Sponsor”), AMC, Pop 2 Life Promotions (collectively, the “Prize Provider”), and Hubbard Radio, LLC, (collectively, the “Released Parties”), any radio, television or other media companies located in the Phoenix area, or any of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising agencies, or any other company or individual involved with the design, production execution or distribution of the Sweepstakes and their immediate family (spouse, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and step-children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible to enter or win. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins on October 8. 2017 at or about 12:00:00 AM Mountain Time (“MT”) and ends on February 14, 2017 at or about 11:59:59 PM MT (the “Sweepstakes Period”). How to Enter: To enter, listeners must register on the KUPD Stream Player at 98KUPD.com (“Website”). Then, listen to KUPD through the Stream Player during the Sweepstakes Period, and for the required length of listening time as specifically listed on the Stream Rewards contest description on the Website (1 hour, 2 hours, etc.), or more you listen through the KUPD Stream Player in any day during the Sweepstakes Period, you will be eligible to receive one (1) entry into the random drawing per day, regardless of how many hours you listen each day. For purposes of this Sweepstakes, a day begins at 12:00:00 AM PT and ends at 11:59:59 PM PT each day during the Sweepstakes Period. To be entered, each registered listener must also complete and submit an online entry form found on the Stream Rewards sweepstakes description detail page. To enter without listening for the required length of listening time, email your complete name, street address, city, state, zip code, email address and telephone number in the body of the email, and put the sweepstakes description (of the prize) in the subject line and email to: listentowin@98KUPD.com , to be received by 11:59:59 PM PT on the last day of the Sweepstakes Period as defined on the Stream Rewards sweepstakes description details page on the Website. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, delayed, incomplete or returned emails. Limit one (1) entry per person per day regardless of the method of entry. Random Drawing/How Winner Is Chosen: On or about the business day following the last day of the Sweepstakes Period, the winner(s) (as specified in the details page of the Website) will be selected from among all eligible entries received, in a random drawing to be conducted by Sponsor. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. The winner(s) will be notified by Administrator via email or telephone the day of the random drawing. Failure to respond to the email notification within two (2) days will be deemed forfeiture of the Prize and an alternate winner may be selected at Sponsor’s sole discretion, time permitting. Sponsor is not responsible for email or telephone notifications that are undeliverable. Prize and Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) – Round trip airfare for two [2] to Los Angeles, CA, Two [2] nights standard hotel accommodations at Sponsor-specified hotel in L.A. (one standard room, double occupancy), Round-trip ground transportation in Los Angeles, CA, Two [2] passes to The Walking Dead 100 Premiere Night, and Two [2] passes to THE WALKING DEAD Attraction @ Universal Studios. Travel Dates: 10/21-10/23 (3 days/2 nights). ARV: $2,500.00. The prize will be awarded only if the potential winner fully comply with these Official Rules. Prize consists of only those items specifically listed as part of the prize. No cash or other substitution allowed by winner, but Sponsor may substitute the prize, or any portion thereof, for a prize of equal or greater value at Sponsor’s sole discretion for any reason. All local, state, and federal taxes on the Prize are winner’s sole responsibility. The winner is responsible for applicable taxes and fees. Winner must travel on dates specified by Sponsor or prize will be forfeited. Winner is responsible for all applicable taxes and fees. Taxes and fees are subject to change upon notice from Sponsor and are nonrefundable. Winner is responsible for charges incurred for winner name changes or trip cancellations. Winner and guest must travel on the same itinerary. Trips are nontransferable and not redeemable for cash. Additional air carrier baggage charges are the responsibility of the traveling passenger. Any optional service fees including ground transportation, seat selection, meals, and drinks are not included and are the responsibility of the traveling passenger. If the winner and his/her guests miss the initial flight as scheduled to Los Angeles the winner will forfeit the prize. If the winner and/or his/her guests are not present for the designated return flight, he/she is solely responsible for his/her return flight to Phoenix. In the event the taping is cancelled, the taping will not be included as part of the prize and Sponsor shall not be responsible for any such cancellation. Guest must be at least 21 years of age or older. Grand Prize winner and guest will be required to sign a liability and/or publicity release (“Prize Release”) prior to issuance of a prize. A 1099 form will be submitted to all appropriate taxing authorities, and by signing a Prize Release, the Grand Prize winner accepts the Grand Prize, and even if the Grand Prize winner does not use the Grand Prize, he/she will be responsible for the applicable taxes.

The Winner must meet the eligibility requirements as set forth in Paragraph 1 of these Official Rules. Winner is responsible for paying all applicable income taxes associated with accepting their Prize. Winner may be required to sign a liability and/or publicity release (“Prize Release”) prior to issuance of a prize.